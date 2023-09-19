Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with a misdemeanor offense in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Epps is charged with a single count of a disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with a misdemeanor offense in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Epps, a former Marine who claimed in a lawsuit filed this year that Fox News Channel made him a scapegoat for the Capitol riot, is charged with a count of disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, court records show.

Messages seeking comment from an attorney representing Epps in his lawsuit against Fox were not immediately returned Tuesday. There was no attorney listed in the court docket in the criminal case filed in Washington’s federal court.

Epps was falsely accused by Fox of being a government agent who was whipping up trouble that would be blamed on Trump supporters, his lawsuit claims.

Although the lawsuit mentions Fox’s Laura Ingraham and Will Cain, former Fox host Tucker Carlson is cited as the leader in promoting the theory. Epps was featured in more than two dozen segments on Carlson’s prime-time show, the lawsuit said. Messages seeking comment were sent Tuesday to Fox News and a lawyer for Carlson.

Epps’ lawsuit against Fox says the Justice Department told him in May that he faces criminal charges for his actions on Jan. 6 and blames that on “the relentless attacks by Fox and Mr. Carlson and the resulting political pressure.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season, says Coach Stefanski
Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
Monday’s closure comes a little more than 24 hours after the Roebling Suspension Bridge was...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb squad called in

Latest News

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
Edgewood police chief dies
Police chief dies on duty
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users