Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘Up In Smoke’: Police investigate vape shop break-in

Cincinnati responded to a break-in reported at Up In Smoke on Glenway Avenue in Westwood early...
Cincinnati responded to a break-in reported at Up In Smoke on Glenway Avenue in Westwood early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati responded to a store break-in reported at Up In Smoke in Westwood early Tuesday.

Three suspects who are possibly teens took several “items” from the vape and tobacco shop on Glenway Avenue just before 4 a.m., police confirm.

They were last seen fleeing on Glenway Avenue in a 2013 silver Kia or Nissan Altima with Ohio license plate HLM3688, police confirm.

Dispatchers put out an all-county broadcast for police to be on the lookout for the suspects and the getaway vehicle, particularly in Delhi and Green townships.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead
Jarvis Barnes (left) and Diablo McCoats (right)
Covid delays OTR mass shooting trial

Latest News

Police on both sides of the Ohio River shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge for the...
Fourth threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge overnight
First Alert Tuesday Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol
An 89-year-old great-grandmother says her mail carrier came to her rescue after her...
Akron great-grandmother says postal worker saved her life after refrigerator fell on top of her