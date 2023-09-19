‘Up In Smoke’: Police investigate vape shop break-in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati responded to a store break-in reported at Up In Smoke in Westwood early Tuesday.

Three suspects who are possibly teens took several “items” from the vape and tobacco shop on Glenway Avenue just before 4 a.m., police confirm.

They were last seen fleeing on Glenway Avenue in a 2013 silver Kia or Nissan Altima with Ohio license plate HLM3688, police confirm.

Dispatchers put out an all-county broadcast for police to be on the lookout for the suspects and the getaway vehicle, particularly in Delhi and Green townships.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

