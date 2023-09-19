Warming up the next few days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with sunshine.

Above-normal temperatures move in as a dome of warmer air enters the Ohio Valley region. As a result, Wednesday is sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

This weekend will continue to stay dry with morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.

As you sleep Friday night and Saturday morning, summer will be replaced by Autumn and dry weather will continue. Autumn begins 2:49 AM Saturday Sep. 23. Autumn Ends: Thursday, Dec 21 10:27 pm EST

