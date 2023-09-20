Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Carly Pearce to perform in Northern Kentucky for benefit concert

By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Grammy Award-winning country singer Carly Pearce is performing in Northern Kentucky Thursday night in an effort to help thousands of families and kids in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

Pearce, who grew up in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, will perform at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport for the Inaugural Boys and Girls Club Benefit Bash.

The local nonprofit provides the resources that kids and teens need in order to graduate high school and be well-rounded people through a variety of programs.

Thursday’s benefit concert is intended to raise money so the Boys and Girls Club can continue to provide the community with those services.

In addition to the country star’s performance, singer-songwriter Tana Matz from Reading, Ohio, will be opening for Pearce.

Tickets to the concert are still available to purchase. Prices range between $90 and $150 on Vivid Seats. Ticket packages are also available through the benefit’s website.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

