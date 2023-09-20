Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Children’s bringing back masks for staff

Cincinnati Children's will require masks for staff beginning Sept. 25
Cincinnati Children's will require masks for staff beginning Sept. 25(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s will soon require masks for staff in clinical and public areas because of the spread of respiratory illnesses including RSV, flu, and COVID-19.

The change will take effect Sept. 25, according to a statement from the hospital.

The statement also says hospital officials strongly recommend that patients, families, and visitors to Cincinnati Children’s wear masks but they aren’t required at this point.

“This decision was made to promote the safety of our patients, families, visitors, and employees, based on evidence that masks are effective in reducing the spread of respiratory illness,” the statement says.

Hospital officials are also taking the opportunity to remind people about the importance of washing hands and getting vaccinated.

In addition, they recommend that people who are sick avoid going to work, school, or childcare to prevent spreading infections.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say
Nordstrom Rack is coming to Mason, Ohio.
Off-priced retail giant to open new store in the Tri-State
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice

Latest News

TriHealth shows us the latest technologies and innovations in heart care
19 for a Cure: Latest technologies and innovations in heart care
19 for a Cure: Latest technologies and innovations in heart care
19 for a Cure: Latest technologies and innovations in heart care
At TriHealth, a variety of treatment options are used to treat advanced heart failure including...
19 for a Cure: Treatment options for heart failure
19 for a Cure: Treatment options at TriHealth for heart failure
19 for a Cure: Treatment options for heart failure