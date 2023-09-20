Cincinnati Children’s bringing back masks for staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s will soon require masks for staff in clinical and public areas because of the spread of respiratory illnesses including RSV, flu, and COVID-19.

The change will take effect Sept. 25, according to a statement from the hospital.

The statement also says hospital officials strongly recommend that patients, families, and visitors to Cincinnati Children’s wear masks but they aren’t required at this point.

“This decision was made to promote the safety of our patients, families, visitors, and employees, based on evidence that masks are effective in reducing the spread of respiratory illness,” the statement says.

Hospital officials are also taking the opportunity to remind people about the importance of washing hands and getting vaccinated.

In addition, they recommend that people who are sick avoid going to work, school, or childcare to prevent spreading infections.

