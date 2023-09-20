Thousands of Cincinnati Public Schools students without homes, data shows

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools are taking a stand against student homelessness.

Nearly 3,500 students in the district are without a home, according to data from the district. Around 1,000 are living in family shelters and 425 are categorized as unaccompanied youth.

Two CPS families are staying at Bethany House.

Mae Weakley, her daughter and six grandchildren have been staying there for the last two weeks. The children’s ages range from 16 years old to four months old.

They lost their home after Weakley’s daughter lost her job. They were able to stay at Bethany House because of the district’s Project Connect Program.

CPS said 154 students have received housing support this school year. Fifty-seven have been assisted with housing vouchers and 35 students have received emergency hotel stays, which included some of Weakley’s grandchildren.

“We would have still been on the street,” Weakley said. “They got us a room for three nights.”

Students who are without a home are 87 percent more likely to drop out.

Bethany House Chief Operating Officer Juwana Glover said it tries to provide students and families with more than a roof over their heads, such as providing a ride to school.

“We want to keep some type of structure in their life,” Glover said. “We work closely with Project Connect to provide transportation.”

CPS said the average stay at the shelter has risen from 30 days to 90.

“It’s almost impossible for someone to come into a shelter and exit within 30 days,” Glover said. “They have a lot of barriers they have to beat.”

Parents who may be about to lose their homes can contact the district for resources or call 211 for assistance.

