Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cleveland Browns sign Kareem Hunt, place Nick Chubb on injured reserve

By Scott Piker and Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt and placed Nick Chubb on injured reserve, due to the knee injury he suffered in Monday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

Hunt, who grew up in Willoughby, appeared in 49 games with the Browns from 2019-22.

During that time, he logged 23 total touchdowns (16 rushing and seven receiving), while registering 1,874 rushing yards and 132 receptions for 973 yards.

Cleveland elected to not re-sign Hunt following the 2022-23 season and handed the backup running back job to second-year back Jerome Ford.

