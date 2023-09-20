DoorDash driver accused of licking woman’s face no longer in jail, records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The food delivery driver accused of sexual assault was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Jonibek Rakhimov, 37, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition and posted bond, court records show. He only had to pay 10% of his $20,000 bond, which was $2,000.

Investigators say the 37-year-old was working as a DoorDash driver when he allegedly grabbed a woman, licked her face and kissed her while delivering food on Sept. 8.

The woman told Blue Ash police that Rakhimov blocked her from being able to enter her apartment.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect on Sept. 14.

Rakhimov is no longer listed as an inmate on the Hamilton County Jail’s website.

FOX19 NOW reached out to DoorDash to see if he is still an employee with the company, but have not heard back.

