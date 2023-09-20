Dry and warm through the rest of the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon remains pleasant with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s with light southeast winds.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Autumn begins Saturday morning at 2:49 AM, so when you go to bed Friday night bid summer good-bye!

Next weekend will continue to stay dry with morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies, which will limit highs only in the mid-to-upper 70s. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or light shower late in the evening - especially west of I-75. We think the Monday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals will be dry for most of the game with temperatures in the lower 70s under cloudy skies.

The climate outlook through the rest of the month of September into early October features above-normal temperatures as well as near-to-slightly below-normal precipitation in the tri-state. What this means is expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, but precipitation will be limited with only slim chances of spotty showers entering October.

