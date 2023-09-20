Fifth threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police on both sides of the Ohio River shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge for the fifth time in a week due to a threat, Kenton County dispatchers confirmed early Wednesday.

The bridge was blocked off from vehicles and pedestrians between 1:02 a.m. and 1:43 a.m., according to dispatch, while authorities responded to what turned out to be the fourth hoax bomb threat.

Local law enforcement officials say these are not credible threats. They are being called into 911 by an anonymous person demanding money.

Covington police and other local law enforcement have been working with the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard to mount what are exhaustive responses to the threats as a precaution until they determine the bridge is all clear.

Police are turning all of these cases over to the FBI in Louisville.

Federal authorities say they are actively working with all of their law enforcement partners to identify those responsible.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during today’s incident and continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report all suspicious activity to law enforcement,” an FBI spokeswoman said Sunday.

On Monday, a concerned citizen reported seeing a suspected suspicious bag on the bridge, prompting yet another closure as a precaution from 3:30 p.m. to just after 5 p.m.

The bag had bedding materials in it, according to Covington police.

Here are the other two “hoax” bomb threats that shut down the bridge in the past week:

Tuesday: The third hoax bomb threat was reported around midnight and closed the bridge until 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers have said.

Sunday: The second hoax bomb threat came just before 10 a.m. as thousands were gathering in downtown Cincinnati for the two major events: the first Bengals home game of the season with tailgaters partying near the river outside Paycor Stadium and the final day of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati got underway along Fifth Street. Oktoberfest is America’s largest German heritage festival with an estimated 700,000 attending annually, according to organizers. Fans trying to get to the stadium and/or Oktoberfest from northern Kentucky often walk across the Suspension Bridge but had to find another way this time.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: The first hoax bomb threat closed the bridge for about four hours during the morning rush, starting around 5:30 a.m. Local law enforcement including Covington, Kenton County and Cincinnati police worked with federal officials and the U.S. Coast Guard to clear the bridge.

If you have any information regarding these “hoax” bomb threats, please call Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

