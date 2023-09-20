Contests
Infant not in car seat dies in crash after being thrown from vehicle, deputies say

Deputies say a 9-month-old girl was killed in Arizona over the weekend after she was thrown from a vehicle in a car crash. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff, Micaela Marshall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An infant in Arizona was thrown from a vehicle and died in a crash over the weekend.

According to Goodyear Deputy Fire Capt. Tim Wayne, the crash occurred last Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. when a car crashed into a utility pole.

A 30-year-old man and a 9-month-old girl were thrown from the vehicle in the collision. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the infant died at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a car seat wasn’t found, and neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed has not been ruled out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neighbors said it’s hard to make sense of how the crash happened as the road is a straight residential roadway and the two were traveling in the middle of the day.

“It’s just absolutely devastating and so sad,” said neighbor Emily Luetke. “It’s so close to home. You always got to be very careful when you’re driving.”

Authorities have not immediately released the names of those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

