Jury deliberating in trial for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury members in the trial for the 23-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom will resume deliberating Wednesday.

Sydney Powell’s trial began on Sept. 6 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury started deliberating on Sept. 18.

Akron police said on March 3, 2020, Sydney stabbed her mother, Brenda Powell, to death inside their Scudder Avenue home during an argument.

Brenda, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Sydney is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

