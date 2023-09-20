Middletown family business owner heartbroken after $15K in equipment stolen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - After two years of dedication and hard work, a Middletown family’s burgeoning lawn and landscaping business was starting to make traction, but a recent setback has them heartbroken.

Michael Edwards, who owns E-Lawn, said around $15,000 in equipment was stolen from their home on Monday.

“Two guys picked my trailer up, unhooked it from my truck onto their truck, and took off,” Edwards said. “It had my mower, my weed eater, my leaf blower, my backpack leaf blower (and my chainsaws). The mower was probably less than a year old.”

Andi Roy, his fiancée, said the family is at a loss.

“I see him work two jobs and work for everything that we have and there’s not anything that he doesn’t want to give to us and you know provide for us and so it is, it’s unfair and it’s heartbreaking to see him go through it but um, sorry I get a little emotional,” explained Roy.

The landscaping business owner said his neighbor told him that he witnessed someone around the trailer, but assumed it was someone who worked with Edwards.

“I had my pin locked into my hitch so for them to - they had to come with like bolt cutters or something to get that pin out,” Edwards explained.

Edwards says he filed a report with the Middletown Police Department on Tuesday.

“It sucks because, you know, we’re just trying to get ahead and create something for the future, and I just hope that whoever did it, needed it more than us,” said Roy.

The family hopes the people who stole the equipment and trailer will return their belongings.

