Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety

A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.(Source: CPSC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Get ready for some sick beats, courtesy of the federal government.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released an “album” called “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We.”

It has several songs with safety-related messages aimed at young adults, like reminding them to wear a helmet and putting the phone away while driving.

The album can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, where downloads are available, and its YouTube channel.

The song “Protect Ya Noggin’” also has a Spanish version.

The songs could eventually pop up on Spotify and Apple Music.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Nordstrom Rack is coming to Mason, Ohio.
Off-priced retail giant to open new store in the Tri-State
The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
Attorney General Garland faces GOP questioning on authority of prosecutor in Hunter Biden case
Carly Pearce will perform in Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.
Carly Pearce to perform in Northern Kentucky for benefit concert
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
In this photo provided by the University of Liverpool, an excavation crew uncovers parts of a...
Simple log structure may be the oldest example of early humans building with wood