Northern Kentucky Roots junior mountain bike team sees growth

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Are you looking for something for your kids to do outside and get their competitive juices flowing? Mountain biking may be the sport for your kids.

Brian Bozeman enjoys the trails at Tower Park in Fort Thomas where he is the coach of a junior mountain bike team called Northern Kentucky Roots.

“Another family and our family took it on and started a team,” explained Bozeman. “We had no idea what we were getting into and now it’s grown very successful.”

He helped start the team a few years ago which has grown from a dozen kids to 55 in grades six through 12.

“While we do compete, that’s not what it’s about,” Bozeman said. “It’s about getting more kids on bikes and breaking down those barriers that are associated with getting kids on bikes.”

Bozeman’s entire family enjoys mountain biking.

“It’s what my kids still enjoy doing, I don’t feel like we have to force them to do it anymore. They love it,” says Bozeman. “So we just wanted to share that with other families and it’s been really really cool to see how families have come around to this. They get one kid involved on the team, all of a sudden a sibling wants to do it and then all of a sudden mom and dad are buying bikes and it’s the thing they do on Sunday afternoon.”

Bozeman says the support of the parents on the team and his employer helped to make this all possible.

Skanska is very supportive of us being involved in the community in whatever ways that we can,” he said. “This conversation around mountain biking and community vibrancy and trails has put me in front of a lot of people that are also beneficial to Skanska. So that community engagement piece is very synergistic with my role at Skanska as well.”

The mountain bike season runs from July through October but you can join at any time.

They practice twice a week in the evenings and do organized events in the off-season.

The state championship race is Oct. 22 at England Idlewild Park in Burlington. If you are interested in joining the team, you can find more information here.

