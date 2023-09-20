Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say

The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for “suspected intoxication.”
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A teacher was escorted off the grounds of Simon Kenton High School last week.

The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for “suspected intoxication.”

The department said a school resource officer was present, but the event was handled internally by the school.

Police said they weren’t pursuing criminal charges.

Parents with students at the school said they weren’t informed about the incident and hadn’t received any emails or other notifications from teachers or administrators there.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the school district for comment.

A spokesperson said there’s a personnel investigation into a teacher, and they cannot comment further.

