Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

