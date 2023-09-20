Sick fox spotted in West Chester now being nursed back to health

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Community members in West Chester are trying to nurse a sick fox back to health.

The fox was first spotted near Cox Road on Labor Day.

For weeks, residents reported seeing the fox on social media.

Beth Kelly with West Wildlife Rehab mapped out where the fox had been seen and set up traps in the area, so she’d eventually be able to treat the suffering animal.

That wish finally came true over the weekend.

“You know, the fox we brought in on Saturday not only has a high parasite load, she’s dehydrated, extremely emaciated, she has some sores on either side of her tail,” Kelly explained.

One look at the fox and it’s evident it is not doing well.

Kelly says it has a severe case of mange, which is a mite that burrows under the skin and eventually leads to a plethora of other health problems.

“You know mange doesn‘t kill the animal,” said Kelly. “It’s all of the things that are secondary to the mange that really creates the problem.”

Thankfully, Kelly, whose nonprofit is permitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to care for sick and injured wildlife, says this fox is a fighter.

“Sometimes people will say things like, ‘Oh, you can just tell she’s so grateful and just the way she looks at you,’” Kelly said. “Oh no, she hates me. She sees me as the enemy, and that is perfectly fine with me. So, we’re just working with it.”

Kelly said over the last several days, they’ve been pumping the fox full of antibiotics and mange medicine while trying to get as many fluids into her system as possible.

“Once she is healed and recovered, I think she’s probably got a couple of years of life left, and she deserves that, and we want to give it to her,” Kelly explained. “So, we’re hoping we’re successful with that, and we’re going to do our best.”

Kelly says they don’t think this is the only sick fox in the West Chester area.

She says to contact West Wildlife Rehab on Facebook if you spot one or would like to learn more about how you can help.

