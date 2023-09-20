Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

US Postal Service worker facing federal charges for stealing mail over 3-month period

Authorities say a United States Postal Service worker in Ohio is facing federal charges for stealing mail. (Source: WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A U.S. Postal Service worker from the Toledo area accused of stealing mail is now facing federal charges.

Investigators in Ohio say it happened over a three-month period.

Prosecutors are charging Megan Huffman with one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to court documents, Huffman stole, removed mail, or something intended to be conveyed by mail between October and December of last year.

The mail thefts reportedly happened in the Northern District of Ohio.

“This type of behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and is a rare occurrence,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement.

Mail thefts appear to be crimes on the rise.

According to authorities, inspectors initiated more than 1,100 mail theft cases in 2022. The year before that, it was just over 1,000. But very few of the cases involved postal employees.

“It is important for the public we serve to know the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior,” a Postal Service spokesperson shared.

Officials with the Postal Service said they consider the allegations of delay, destruction or theft of any mail by a Postal Service employee to be a very serious issue.

“When such allegations are made, special agents vigorously investigate those allegations,” a Postal Service spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit
Nearly 3,500 students in the district are without a home, according to data from the district.
Thousands of Cincinnati Public Schools students without homes, data shows