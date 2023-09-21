Argument escalates to shooting in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An argument between two men escalated into a shooting in Walnut Hills overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and McMillan Street.

One of the men was shot in his leg and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

He is expected to recover, they added.

Police did not say what prompted the dispute as they continued to investigate.

