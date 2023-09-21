Burrow says injured calf feeling better, discusses MNF against Rams

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave an update on his injured calf and his status for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow said his calf was feeling better, and was preparing to play on Monday, but the team would make the decision.

He injured his calf on July 27, early in the preseason, and aggravated it in a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“Just feeling better, not as sore,” Burrow said. “Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”

The Bengals have struggled during their first two games of the year a blowout loss at the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“It’s tough whenever you have an injury,” Burrow said. “Starting 0-2, that’s not ideal. but that’s the adversity of the season. The teams that come out on top are the teams that handle it the best. Everybody stinks at some point of the year, according to the media.”

The Bengals star quarterback, who signed a record-breaking contract prior to the start of the regular season, said he was confident in backup Jake Browning.

“Jake’s prepared, he’s as prepared as I’ve ever seen him,” Burrow said. “He practices really hard and he prepares in the film room very hard. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”

The Bengals play the Rams on Monday at 8:15 p.m.

