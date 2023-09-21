Cincinnati caretaker caught on video harming functionally impaired resident, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A residential care provider is being charged with patient abuse after he was allegedly caught on camera purposefully harming a resident of Bramble House, an affordable housing option in Madisonville for people with special needs.

Michael Toney, 33, was arrested Wednesday and is currently being held in the Hamilton County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond for the following charges:

One count of patient abuse

One count of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person

One count of patient endangerment

According to a Hamilton County criminal complaint, Toney, who was a Direct Care Staff member, was caught on surveillance cameras grabbing, slapping and shoving a resident on Sept. 14.

The complaint says Toney then performed a “leg sweep” where he used his leg to “intentionally” trip the victim, knocking them to the ground and creating visible injuries.

It is mandated by the county and the State of Ohio to report offenses like this, which the 33-year-old failed to do, the document said. It also indicates that he did not seek medical treatment for the victim after the incident.

The Bramble House Program Director and the Lead Supervisor told officials that Toney’s actions are not acceptable and are not something caretakers are trained to do, court documents said.

According to the clerk’s website, Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton was assigned to Toney’s case Thursday morning. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Bramble House was built in 2021 as a new affordable housing option for people with special needs and has about 16 units inside.

The clerk’s website shows that Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton was assigned to Toney’s case Thursday morning. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.