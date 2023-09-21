Contests
Cincinnati caretaker caught on video harming functionally impaired resident, court docs say

Michael Toney, 33, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly causing physical harm to a resident at...
Michael Toney, 33, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly causing physical harm to a resident at Bramble House on Sept. 14.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A residential care provider is being charged with patient abuse after he was allegedly caught on camera purposefully harming a resident of Bramble House, an affordable housing option in Madisonville for people with special needs.

Michael Toney, 33, was arrested Wednesday and is currently being held in the Hamilton County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond for the following charges:

  • One count of patient abuse
  • One count of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person
  • One count of patient endangerment

According to a Hamilton County criminal complaint, Toney, who was a Direct Care Staff member, was caught on surveillance cameras grabbing, slapping and shoving a resident on Sept. 14.

The complaint says Toney then performed a “leg sweep” where he used his leg to “intentionally” trip the victim, knocking them to the ground and creating visible injuries.

It is mandated by the county and the State of Ohio to report offenses like this, which the 33-year-old failed to do, the document said. It also indicates that he did not seek medical treatment for the victim after the incident.

The Bramble House Program Director and the Lead Supervisor told officials that Toney’s actions are not acceptable and are not something caretakers are trained to do, court documents said.

According to the clerk’s website, Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton was assigned to Toney’s case Thursday morning. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Bramble House was built in 2021 as a new affordable housing option for people with special needs and has about 16 units inside.



