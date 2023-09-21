Grandfather dead, 2 other family members injured in shooting, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting that left one person dead and two more injured Wednesday is under investigation.

The shooting happened at an address on Wahlsburg East Road, across the road from West Fork Cemetery, in Georgetown, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Authorities arrived at the scene sometime around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ralph Neff Sr., 81, died, while Margaret Neff, 76, and Zachary Neff, 30, were taken to the hospital, the sheriff said. The extent of Margaret’s and Zachary’s injuries is unknown, Sheriff Ellis added.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as 24-year-old Noah Clifton, who is the grandson of Ralph Sr. and Margaret, according to the Brown County sheriff.

