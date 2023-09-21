Holiday Angels Putt for Presents happening Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a unique golf tournament happening Friday for a good cause, but instead of playing the entire course this tournament is all about putting.

“We’re having a not-so-golf, golf tournament,” explains Jesse Brewer with the Brewer Foundation, “We’re having a putt-putt golf tournament which is ran just like a regular golf tournament but obviously it’s different and we are running that for our Holiday Angels charity.”

The Holiday Angles Putt for Presents is being hosted by the Brewer Foundation to help families in need this holiday season. So far, the event has raised more than $10,000 and it hasn’t even happened yet.

“Everyone’s inboxes are flooded with golf outings and this, that and the other,” explains Brewer, “And I say ‘Well this isn’t a golf outing, it’s a putt-putt outing’ and everyone’s first reaction is ‘What do you mean?’ I’ve had a really great response.”

This is only the third time for the putt-putt tournament but the 15th year for the holiday shopping program.

Families in need get toys, clothing and other necessities just in time for Christmas.

Brewer says at the tournament it’s not important how well you golf, but that you are helping those in need.

“The winner’s [of the putt-putt tournament] going to get a really ugly jacket,” explains Brewer, “You’ve got the green jacket, we’re going to do the ugly jacket award and a cash prize. We’re going to be giving away a few hundred bucks. "

It’s not too late to sign up for this fun event for a good cause.

“People should get involved if you like to have fun and help your community and help kids in need,” Brewer asks, “Why wouldn’t you want to get involved?!”

If you would like to attend the event, you can still purchase tickets online or show up Friday morning.

It is happening at World of Golf in Florence starting at 10 a.m. There are prizes, food and drinks available too. You can register or donate here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.