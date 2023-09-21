It’s official: Wawa is opening a location in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Wawa is coming to Colerain Township.

On Tuesday, the Colerain Township Zoning Commission unanimously voted to approve a final development plan for a Wawa gas station on two land parcels at 10345 and 10329 Colerain Ave., near Struble Road.

It’s been in the works since November when the Pennsylvania-based company first proposed the development to the township.

It’s welcome news to many enthusiasts of the cult-favorite gas station and convenience store, known for its made-to-order eats. But it’s to the chagrin of many neighbors who spoke out at previous public meetings, citing traffic, health, quality of life and other concerns.

The zoning commission initially rejected the application. It then went to trustees, who approved and sent it back to zoning commissioners.

Colerain development director David Miller told our media partners at The Enquirer there’s no timeline on a groundbreaking yet, but said Wawa has already been operating on an “ASAP basis.” The company has already called the township and requested the zoning certificate, he said.

