Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Knott County pastor won big on national television Wednesday night.
Steven Bell won $40,000 during the bonus round of ‘Wheel of Fortune’.
He solved the puzzle for an event, which was “outdoor festival”.
At the end of the night, Bell won more than $61,000.
He works at Camp Nathanael and Hindman First Baptist Church.
