Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Knott County pastor won big on national television Wednesday night.

Steven Bell won $40,000 during the bonus round of ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

He solved the puzzle for an event, which was “outdoor festival”.

At the end of the night, Bell won more than $61,000.

He works at Camp Nathanael and Hindman First Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say
The shooting happened at an address on Wahlsburg East Road, across the road from West Fork...
Grandfather dead, 2 other family members injured in shooting, sheriff says
Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Court orders Lakota school board member Darbi Boddy to stay away from fellow board member
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife

Latest News

Noah Clifton is held at the Brown County Jail on two counts of murder and one count of...
Grandson charged with 2 counts of murder in Brown County triple shooting
First Alert Forecast Update For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
An argument between two men escalated into a shooting on Park Avenue in Walnut Hills early...
Argument escalates to shooting in Walnut Hills, police say
Westwood Avenue is reduced to one lane between Queen City Avenue/White Street and Quebec Road...
Large water main break could impact traffic in South Fairmount until 1 p.m.