Large water main break could impact traffic in South Fairmount until 1 p.m.
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for delays Thursday morning in South Fairmount.
Westwood Avenue is reduced to one lane between Queen City Avenue/White Street and Quebec Road due to a large water main break overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Emergency repairs are underway but are not expected to be complete until about 1 p.m., they warn.
The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.
