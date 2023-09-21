Large water main break could impact traffic in South Fairmount until 1 p.m.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for delays Thursday morning in South Fairmount.

Westwood Avenue is reduced to one lane between Queen City Avenue/White Street and Quebec Road due to a large water main break overnight, Cincinnati police say.

Emergency repairs are underway but are not expected to be complete until about 1 p.m., they warn.

The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.