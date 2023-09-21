Contests
Large water main break could impact traffic in South Fairmount until 1 p.m.

Westwood Avenue is reduced to one lane between Queen City Avenue/White Street and Quebec Road due to a large water main break overnight, Cincinnati police said early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for delays Thursday morning in South Fairmount.

Westwood Avenue is reduced to one lane between Queen City Avenue/White Street and Quebec Road due to a large water main break overnight, Cincinnati police say.

Emergency repairs are underway but are not expected to be complete until about 1 p.m., they warn.

The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.

