Man smeared feces on ex’s car before setting it on fire, woman says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says her ex-boyfriend did more than just set her car on fire.

Landon Turner, 22, is facing felony charges of aggravated arson and arson, according to the Forest Park police report.

Monique Wallace says she and her little sister were sleeping when court records claim Turner, her ex-boyfriend, set multiple fires near the exits of Wallace’s home on Aug. 18.

“It was never that deep,” said Wallace. “To almost kill me and my sister, that’s the crazy part. My mom was out of town when all this happened, and it was just me and my sister at home by ourselves.”

Wallace said she and Turner ended their relationship a week before the fires happened.

She said she never imagined things would turn out the way they did.

Turner is accused of pouring gasoline on the back deck of Wallace’s home and lighting it on fire, the police report reads.

Then, according to the police report, Turner poured more gasoline onto the car Wallace shared with her mother before using a lighter to set the car on fire.

Wallace said Turner did more than just set things on fire.

“He also smeared feces on the windshield like actual feces on the windshield all over it and shoved a hamburger into the gas tank, as well,” Wallace explained.

Court records show Turner was not arrested until a month after the fires on Sept. 18.

“For the month that they didn’t know where he was and they couldn’t find him, me and my mom we haven’t had like any good sleep because we just don’t know, and this happened in the night time,” said Wallace. “So, we just like can’t really sleep through the night if he’s still out and about.”

Turner is now being held on a $325,000 bond, according to court records.

“When we got the call yesterday, it was just like, ‘Oh my god, I can go to sleep tonight because he’s locked up,’” explained Wallace.

Turner’s case is scheduled to go in front of a grand jury on Sept. 29.

