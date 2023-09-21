Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say
The shooting happened at an address on Wahlsburg East Road, across the road from West Fork...
Grandfather dead, 2 other family members injured in shooting, sheriff says
Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Court orders Lakota school board member Darbi Boddy to stay away from fellow board member
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man’s life at Patriots game
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
Warmer weather today and tomorrow
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game