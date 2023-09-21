Contests
School bus hits 16-year-old boy on bike in Brown County

A school bus struck a 16-year-old boy on a bicycle in Brown County just after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) -A school bus struck a 16-year-old boy on a bicycle in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Hamer Road in Sardinia, a patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The teen suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mt. Orab Mercy to get checked out, she said.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

