Students, parents express frustration after mural removed from Forest Hills school

The mural was painted inside Nagel Middle School.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Forest Hills School District students and parents voiced their displeasure on the removal of a diversity mural during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

FOX19 NOW’s Payton Marshall was at the meeting to hear what those in attendance had to say.

The district said painting over the mural was part of a rebranding project, according to the PTO president.

