Toledo Zoo welcomes Tiger twins

Toledo Zoo tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo tiger cubs(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Zoo goers can look forward to two cuddly tiger cubs making an appearance soon.

The Toledo Zoo announced Thursday that twin cubs were born to mother Talya, and dad, Titan in July.

The tigers are Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, and are native to Russia and China.

The cubs have been off exhibit for the past month with the mother and will start appearing publicly in the future.

A gender reveal and naming contest is planned for next week.

Hold onto your stripes!!! We've got paw-sitively exciting news. On July 20, we welcomed twin Amur tigers! 🐯🐯 The cubs...

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, September 21, 2023

