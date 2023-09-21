Contests
Warmer but still dry for now

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm weather will be the main feature today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The normal high for this time of year is 78. It seems on these last couple of days of summer we are soaking in the warmer weather. It will remain dry with only small chance for rain over the next several days.

This weekend will be slightly cooler with highs near 80. Fall officially begins early Saturday morning. Monday night football should be just fine at Paycor Stadium with dry weather and near normal temperatures.

Rain chances will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday but they remain isolated. Highs will fall to the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

