Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say
Nordstrom Rack is coming to Mason, Ohio.
Off-priced retail giant to open new store in the Tri-State
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice

Latest News

Monique Wallace says her ex, Landon Turner, smeared feces and put a hamburger in the gas tank...
Man smeared feces on ex’s car before setting it on fire, woman says
Two officers responded to a call from a father who said he had found photos and messages on his...
Video shows officer repeatedly discussed charging 11-year-old victim with child sexual abuse offense
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
Two officers responded to a call from a father who said he had found photos and messages on his...
Officer tells father his 11-year-old could be charged with child porn
FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks about U.S. defense strategy at the...
Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees