10 Tri-State parks to see Fall foliage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are beginning to fall below 80 degrees in the Greater Cincinnati Area and days are unnoticeably getting shorter. The grass underneath bare feet grows colder and birds are slowly starting to migrate south. These are a few of the tell-tale signs that Fall is coming.

However, most people look at the trees to give them an answer to the question, “What season are we in? In Cincinnati, the once-green summer leaves are already beginning to turn yellow - another way Autumn RSVPs.

Yep, it is that time of year again. A time some folks describe as a breath-taking event: Fall.

If you are looking for some of the best places to see the fall foliage this year, look no further than here in the Tri-State. Of course, you may have to do a little bit of driving, but it might be worth your while.

Here are some of the most beautiful areas to see the leaves change colors.

Kentucky

Daniel Boone National Forest

Located in Winchester, Kentucky - just north of Knoxville, Tennessee - is Daniel Boone National Forest, federal land that was named after the American pioneer and Virginia State delegate, Daniel Boone.

With over 600 miles of trails, here are a few with the best views of the forest.

Knob Overlook Trail #1700, located in Twin Knobs Recreation Area in the Cumberland District.

Cliffside Trail #519 shows off the scenic views of the Cumberland River in the Stearns District.

Pebble Beach Trail #237 is a short and steep trail that allows visitors to boulder rocks near the Indian Creek Trailhead. This trail is also located in the Red River Gorge.

Daniel Boone National Forest is a little over one hour and 45 minutes away from Cincinnati.

Daniel Boone National Forest (Keaton Hall)

Red River Gorge

“The Gorge,” as locals like to call it, offers a unique hiking experience to thousands of people each year.

It is considered a National Geological Area because of its naturally made sandstone arches, tall cliffs, and “spectacular” rock features, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

In addition to hiking, there are several other popular activities to do at The Gorge, such as kayaking or canoeing, fishing, camping, and wildlife viewing.

Here are a few of the coolest views at Red River Gorge.

Natural Bridge is exactly how it sounds - a bridge that naturally formed over time and is made out of sandstone. The bridge is 65 feet high and 75 feet long. When you get to the top, there are thousands of trees to look at, and depending on what time you go, a beautiful sunrise and sunset.

Battleship Rock Trail, located just a few hundred steps away from Natural Bridge, also offers a scenic overlook with a 180-degree view of the forest below.

Red River Gorge is about a two-hour drive from Cincinnati.

The view from Natural Bridge in the morning. (Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

The view from Natural Bridge during the summer afternoon. (Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

The view from Battleship Rock Trail in Red River Gorge. (Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

Natural Bridge in Red River Gorge. (Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

If you’re looking to chase waterfalls, the Cumberland Gap may be the right place for you this coming season.

The park is located along three state borders: Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

Eagle Falls Trail takes visitors on a 1.5-mile hike via cliff walk that leads to a large waterfall, also known as Cumberland Falls. While there, people will not only be surrounded by one of Kentucky’s most beautiful natural attractions but also the changing colors of the trees.

Pinnacle Knob Lookout, also located in Cumberland Falls State Park, is a 1.2-mile trail that allows hikers to overlook tree tops and get those mountain views.

The drive from Cincinnati to Cumberland Falls is a little under three hours, and the drive to the Cumberland Gap is about three hours and 15 minutes.

(WKYT)

Photo Credit: Johnnie Nicholson (WYMT)

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Named after philanthropist Isaac Bernheim, of Germany, the Kentucky research forest is home to several native trees, such as Oaks, Crabapples, Buckeyes, Ginkgo, Maples and American Hollies, and over 2,500 living collection plants.

While the forest is a research center, it is also one that many Kentuckians visit to capture special moments, such as engagement pictures or senior portraits.

Visitors can see the fall leaves at Bernheim from below the trees’ canopies at the Forest Giants Trail. It is about a two-mile hike and it follows along the Olmsted Ponds.

For those looking for a panoramic view of the forest, Knob Top Trail is the perfect hike for you. The park labeled this half-mile trail “difficult” as it consists of a gradual slope with a few obstacles in the way. Once you get to the top, you will see a 360-degree view of the forest with Lake Nevin in the landscape.

Bernheim Forest is nearly a two-hour drive from Cincinnati.

Danish artist coming to Bernheim Forest to construct ‘forest giants’ (tcw-wave)

(Source: Bernheim Forest)

Ohio

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Just a few miles from the urban neighborhoods of Cleveland lies the Cuyahoga Valley, a “refuge” for wildlife and plants.

According to the National Park Services (NPS), the Cuyahoga River leads you into the rolling hills, deep forests and open farmlands of the Midwest.

One thing that sets the Cuyahoga Valley apart from other Ohio parks is that it is the only National Park in the Buckeye State.

NPS officials say the best time to see the leaves change colors in the valley is the third week of October.

Here are some unique hikes to take while visiting the national park.

The Ledges Trail is a plateau of rock formations with at least 80 feet of elevation change and layers of sedimentary rock. The trail is 1.8 miles long and is considered moderate in difficulty. The best time to walk this trail is late October.

The Brandywine Gorge Loop is best done early or late in the day, according to NPS. This 1.5-mile trail takes hikers on an adventure into the gorge, over a creek and leads them down to a breathtaking waterfall. The best time to walk this trail is mid-October.

If you are looking for an early October hike, NPS says the best trail to take is the inner loop of the Oak Hill Trail. While there, visitors can see the red leaves of maple trees, the oranges of the sassafras and the yellows of the white ash trees, the park’s website says. The trail will also take you out to Sylvan Pond.

The park is about 3.5 hours away from Cincinnati.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is an ideal locale to experience autumn in Northeast Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

The Bath Road heronry is active again after the Blue herons return to nest. The location is a popular place for photographers and bird watchers to visit to watch the birds build their nests. ( | | Michael K. Dakota)

Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Samantha Roberts, Meteorologist)

Hocking Hills State Park

One of Ohio’s most well-known parks is Hocking Hills, located in the Southeastern region of the state.

While hiking through Hocking Hills, visitors will see shaded gorges, several cliffs and vivid foliage. The park is especially known for its Winter ice formations, specifically near the waterfalls.

There are around eight trails in the park, most of which are one-way routes.

Cedar Falls Trail is a moderate one-mile hike that takes you to the magnificent Cedar Falls, a powerful waterfall that leads to a small natural pond. You can also take the Gorge Overlook Trail or the Grandma Gatewood Trail to see Cedar Falls as well.

Cantwell Gorge Trail or Cantwell Rim Red Trail are both difficult two-mile hikes that include winding rock staircases to get to the Cantwell Cliffs. Once you get to the endpoint, the cliffs show a shallow waterfall flowing, mossy green rocks and tree limbs draping over the edges.

Ash Cave is one of Ohio’s many wonders. Similar to cenotes, the cave has a large gaping hole at the top with a powerful waterfall falling into it. Once hikers are inside the cave, they will be surrounded by the sounds of rushing water and the fall colors. This landmark is handicap accessible by taking the Ash Cave Gorge Trail, which is about a quarter of a mile. Other trail options are Ash Rim Trail or Grandma Gatewood Trail.

Hocking Hills State Park is in between Columbus and Athens and is about a 2.5-hour drive from Cincinnati.

Hocking Hills State Park in the Winter. (Photo: Lizzy Geraghty)

Hocking Hills State Park in the Winter. (Photo: Lizzy Geraghty)

Hocking Hills State Park in the Winter. (Photo: Lizzy Geraghty)

Hocking Hills State Park

John Bryan State Park

Located in the quaint charming town of Yellow Springs, John Bryan State Park is one of the most scenic state parks in Ohio.

Positioned on the Little Miami River, the park surrounds the Clifton Gorge, a beautiful limestone waterway, and the Glen Helen Nature Preserve.

The village of Yellow Springs exudes a fall vibe, so even if you are not up for hiking, you can still enjoy the season just by walking around the Downtown area.

Other than taking a quick walk in the woods, here are several things you can do while in Yellow Springs.

Drink a local beer at the Yellow Springs Brewery or Trail Town Brewing.

Visit Peifer Orchards to buy some of the best produce and groceries, such as homemade jams, freshly picked apples, and even pumpkins. Visitors can pick their own apples on weekends in the fall.

Walk through the Tecumseh Sunflower Field at Whitehall Farm.

Bike along the 78-mile-long Little Miami Scenic Trail. If you do not have your own bike, The Village Cyclery and the Corner Cone offer bike rentals.

Yellow Springs is about a 1.5-hour drive from Cincinnati - perfect for a day trip.

Indiana

Indiana Dunes National Park

Over the course of thousands of years, the wind and waves from Lake Michigan have shaped the Indiana Dunes in Porter, Indiana.

Founded in 1966, the national park was once called a national lakeshore. But in 2019, the National Park Service changed the name, making it the 61st National Park.

Other than going to the beach, there are several activities to do while at the Indiana Dunes, such as fishing, boating, hiking, biking, bird watching, horseback riding, and learning about some of the historical sites there.

The sunset and the Fall leaves are also quite the site to see along the 15-mile Indiana coast.

Indiana Dunes is a four hour drive from Cincinnati.

West Beach, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, Portage, IN, USA (J. Crocker [Attribution], via Wikimedia Commons) (WNDU)

(WNDU)

Hoosier National Forest

Located in south central Indiana is Hoosier National Forest, a large wooded area with back-country trails and 204,000 acres of forest.

Visitors can rough it on the forest floor at one of the five campsites or rent a cabin for a cozy fall evening.

There are over 20 trails to choose from at Hoosier National Forest, but a few of the most popular ones are Peninsula Trail to Lake Monroe, Grubb Ridge Loop which takes you to Patton Cave, and Oriole West Trail.

If you are feeling confident in your hiking abilities, Two Lakes Loop Trail is 12.8 miles long with a 1,000 foot elevation increase and decrease. The trail takes you past Lake Celina around mile three, and Indian Lake around mile eight.

Hemlock Cliffs in Hoosier National Forest (Source: Facebook / U.S. Forest Service)

McCormick’s Creek State Park

McCormick’s Creek State Park is a hot spot in Spencer, Indiana, known for its limestone canyon, rushing creek and its waterfalls.

Fishing, canoeing, horseback riding, hiking, tennis, and swimming are among some of the activities visitors like to do at the small, yet picturesque park.

There are a total of 10 trails to choose from at the state park, some described as easy while others are considered moderate.

Trail 3 takes hikers to observe the falls, which is surrounded by a wide variety of tree species.

McCormick’s Creek State Park is about a 2.5-hour drive from Cincinnati.

