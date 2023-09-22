4 arrested in kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel: court docs

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people are under arrest in what police say is a kidnapping and abduction at a Blue Ash hotel, court records show.

It happened Thursday at Extended Stay of America off Kenwood Road, according to an affidavit.

The suspects: Umida Fozilova, 27, Bakhodir Isroilov, 27, Bakhromjon Isroilov, 22 and Mohmudov Qobil, 23, were all booked into the Hamilton County jail around 2 a.m. Friday on multiple charges of kidnapping and abduction.

They are accused of luring a victim to the hotel parking lot, grabbing him and forcing him into a gray minivan, court records show.

The victim was driven to his Sharonville apartment, where he was assaulted and bound at his ankles and wrists.

That’s when police say the suspects forced him to have a relative send money “to keep him safe,” the affidavit states.

A family member sent $2,000.

Then, the suspects threatened the victim’s life if he called the police

Police wrote in court records that the suspects were charged based on the investigation, victim’s statements and “social media conversation.”

