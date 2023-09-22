Contests
Bengals re-sign third string quarterback to practice squad

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Reid Sinnett (7) passes the ball late in the second half of an...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Reid Sinnett (7) passes the ball late in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 21-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed backup quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad.

Sinnett was signed on Friday morning, according to a press release. Sinnett replaced Will Grier, who was signed by the New England Patriots off the Bengals practice squad.

Sinnett was with the Bengals during training camp and the preseason. He was waived on Aug. 29.

He played in the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, throwing 6-off-11 for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Sinnett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The 26-year-old Johnston, Iowa native has played for the Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

He started his senior year at the University of San Diego in college, throwing for 3,528 yards his senior year with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 174 yards and six touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pioneer League.

