Dry weekend ahead!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A quiet Friday afternoon with a daytime high of 85 degrees. We look dry and mild Friday evening for High School Football.

This weekend both Saturday and Sunday will be warm, temperatures will fall to 80 degrees Saturday and into the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday. The normal high for this time of year is 78 degrees.

It seems on these last couple of days of summer we are soaking in the warmer weather. It will remain dry with only small chance for rain over the next several days.

In fact the medium-range models that go out 10 days have most locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area receiving zero rainfall for the remainder of the month. Locations that get rain will measure only a couple hundredths if an inch at most.

This may go down as one of the driest Septembers in Cincinnati history. Through Thursday only 0.35″ of rain has fallen at CVG. If no more falls this will be the 4th driest September of record.

Fall officially begins early Saturday morning at 2:50 am EDT. Monday night football should be just fine at Paycor Stadium with dry weather and near normal temperatures.

