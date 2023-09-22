EEOC sues Cedar Point on basis of age discrimination

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Cedar Point for age discrimination after learning that seasonal workers age 40 and up were denied employee housing based on age, according to a press release.

The release says the amusement park violated the age discrimination in employment act by banning seasonal workers 40-years-old and older from employer-provided housing.

According to the lawsuit, Cedar Fair and Magnum provide housing to out-of-town seasonal employees at below-market rates, but a 2021 policy made it so that most employees 30-years-old and up were prohibited from living in employee housing.

The lawsuit alleges that the housing ban made it so that older, out-of-town workers could not return to the park for seasonal work.

