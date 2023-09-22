Contests
EEOC sues Cedar Point on basis of age discrimination

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Cedar Point for age discrimination after...
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Cedar Point for age discrimination after learning that seasonal workers age 40 and up were denied employee housing based on age, according to a press release.(Cedar Point)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Cedar Point for age discrimination after learning that seasonal workers age 40 and up were denied employee housing based on age, according to a press release.

The release says the amusement park violated the age discrimination in employment act by banning seasonal workers 40-years-old and older from employer-provided housing.

According to the lawsuit, Cedar Fair and Magnum provide housing to out-of-town seasonal employees at below-market rates, but a 2021 policy made it so that most employees 30-years-old and up were prohibited from living in employee housing.

The lawsuit alleges that the housing ban made it so that older, out-of-town workers could not return to the park for seasonal work.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

