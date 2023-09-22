Fatal motorcycle crash in Dearborn County
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Timothy Wilkerson, 53, died Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The crash occurred on Harrison Brookville Road in Brookville.
The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.