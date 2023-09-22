Fatal motorcycle crash in Dearborn County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Timothy Wilkerson, 53, died Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The crash occurred on Harrison Brookville Road in Brookville.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

