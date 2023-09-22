Trial date set for Chad Doerman, father accused of killing three sons

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Chad Doerman, the Clermont County father charged with murdering his three sons, will go to trial on July 8, 2024.

Doerman is accused of killing Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, at their Monroe Township home on June 15.

Doerman, 32, “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of” his boys for several months before shooting them at their home, according to court records and prosecutors.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand.

Doerman faces nine counts of aggravated murder and other charges of kidnapping and felonious assault in a total 21-count indictment handed down on June 22.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve has said the aggravated murder charges include various aggravating circumstance specifications that subject Doerman to the possibility of the death penalty.

“This is a death penalty case and my goal is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three little boys,” Tekulve said in June.

Prosecutors and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office have yet to reveal the motive in the case.

A motions hearing is scheduled on November 30 at 10 a.m.

Doerman’s trial is expected to last four weeks.

