FC Cincinnati signs captain Luciano Acosta to long-term contract extension

FC Cincinnati's 2023 kit release featuring the 'River Kit' jerseys paying homage to the Ohio...
FC Cincinnati's 2023 kit release featuring the 'River Kit' jerseys paying homage to the Ohio River.(Joseph Guzy | Joseph Guzy/FC Cincinnati)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati Captain Luciano Acosta has signed a contract extension through 2026, with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

Acosta will join Head Coach Pat Noonan and General Manager Chris Albright at an 11:15 a.m. news conference.

He is FC Cincinnati’s all-time leader in both goals and assists in Major League Soccer competition.

“Lucho is a tremendously important player for our team and our club,” Albright said in a prepared statement.

“He’s clearly one of the best players in our league, capable of producing the spectacular moments that win you games. His winning mentality, along with his continued growth as a leader and a captain, have allowed Lucho to become the best version of himself. It’s apparent how connected he feels to our city and community, and we’re proud to have Lucho representing FC Cincinnati.”

Acosta, 29, was acquired by FC Cincinnati as a Designated Player in March of 2021.

Since then, he has appeared in 101 matches across all competitions for the Orange and Blue.

Since the beginning of the 2021 season, his 71 regular season goal contributions (31 goals, 40 assists) rank second in the league.

