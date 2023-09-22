Contests
Former Brookville police chief killed in Dearborn County motorcycle crash

A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the...
A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - The Brookville Police Department confirms that its former police chief was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana on Thursday.

Tim Wilkerson, 53, of Brookville, Indiana, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Wilkerson started as a reserve patrolman with the Brookville Police Department in September 2003 and became chief of police in December 2014, a Facebook post says.

He served as chief for three years.

“He had a big heart, and his presence alone would brighten any room he entered. Wilkerson has a way of keeping a smile on the face of his coworkers even during the most difficult times,” the Facebook post said.

“The BPD will be forever grateful for the impact Wilkerson has had on our department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The crash happened on Harrison Brookville Road in Brookville around 8 p.m., according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Shane McHenry says, based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears the black 2012 Harley Davidson swerved to miss a deer but hit it instead.

The motorcycle was then laid down and hit a telephone pole, a news release says.

The release says Wilkerson was taken by Air Care to UC Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

