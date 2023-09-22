Contests
FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ comes to UC for Oklahoma showdown

“Big Noon Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on FOX19 NOW.
“Big Noon Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on FOX19 NOW.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a big day at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday.

The big game in the Big 12 is getting the “Big Noon Kickoff.”

FOX’s college football pregame show hosted by Rob Stone features college football legends Urban Meyer, Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Mark Ingram, and Brady Quinn.

The show will be live from the Bearcats Commons. The fan pit opens at 6 a.m., with the pregame starting at 9 a.m.

“Big Noon Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on FOX19 NOW.

At 12 p.m., the Bearcats (2-1) and No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) kick off inside Nippert Stadium.

UC is the underdog in this matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbooks has the Sooners as 13.5-point favorites. The Bearcats are 14.5-point underdogs on BetMGM, while DraftKings has the spread at Oklahoma -14.

FOX19 NOW’s feature special on the Bearcats airs at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

