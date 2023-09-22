FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ comes to UC for Oklahoma showdown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a big day at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday.

The big game in the Big 12 is getting the “Big Noon Kickoff.”

FOX’s college football pregame show hosted by Rob Stone features college football legends Urban Meyer, Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Mark Ingram, and Brady Quinn.

The show will be live from the Bearcats Commons. The fan pit opens at 6 a.m., with the pregame starting at 9 a.m.

“Big Noon Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on FOX19 NOW.

At 12 p.m., the Bearcats (2-1) and No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) kick off inside Nippert Stadium.

UC is the underdog in this matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbooks has the Sooners as 13.5-point favorites. The Bearcats are 14.5-point underdogs on BetMGM, while DraftKings has the spread at Oklahoma -14.

FOX19 NOW’s feature special on the Bearcats airs at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.