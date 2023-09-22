‘I was raped’: Victims urge judge to deny former Covington Catholic student parole

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Nearly 100 letters are being sent to a judge urging her to deny a convicted serial rapist probation.

Joseph Eubank is awaiting the judge’s decision to find out if he will be transferred to adult prison or be put on probation after only serving a fraction of his 25-year sentence for his 2020 guilty plea.

Eubank was 17 when he pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others. Since the Department of Corrections allowed him to stay in a juvenile facility until his 21st birthday, he can file for probation.

His attorney filed the motion in early September.

As the judge ponders her decision, she has received letters from two victims, victims’ family members and friends, and dozens of concerned citizens and some former teachers of Eubanks.

A part of one victim’s letter reads:

I am Victim No. 4, and I am tired. I am tired of my, and the other victims’, continuous fight for not only justice but closure. I am tired, but I will continue to fight for myself and for the other victims until justice is served. I was raped by Joseph Eubank in September of 2018, which led to: my diagnosis of both anxiety and depression, my being medicated for both anxiety and depression, my dropping out of college, countless hours and dollars spent on therapy, migraines and vomiting, panic attacks, and nightmares about the attack and the attacker. I know firsthand how difficult it is to speak out as a rape victim. You fear your voice will not be heard. You fear that people will not believe you. You fear that justice will not be served. I have been living with that fear for almost five years now because justice has not yet been served. I fear that victims will continue to be silenced if the system continues to let rapists get by with little to no consequences. Please do not let us be silenced.

In the motion, it says Eubank has demonstrated that he is not likely to re-offend. It further says he is best suited for community care, not correctional treatment and probation will not lessen the seriousness of his offenses.

In the letter from victim No. 5, she writes her disagreement with the motion.

While I do not regret coming forward, sometimes I feel like I am suffering more than he is. Joseph also has been able to get college degrees and certificates along with going on outings while being in the juvenile facility, while I cannot even get through some days without having a panic attack. What is the message we are sending out to other victims who are too afraid to come forward? It is so disheartening, disgusting, and unfair that all of us victims are still dealing with this five years later. If Joseph is released, I will no longer feel safe in my own community, and I will no longer trust the system.

The mother of victim No. 3 wrote a long letter to the judge, saying her daughter gets panic attacks and that her carefree personality was taken from her.

She ended the letter saying, “Please do not let my daughter’s rapist out on parole.”

The prosecution filed their response on Thursday to Eubank’s motion, greatly opposing his release. They said it would be an injustice, and there is nothing he could have done or accomplished in less than three years to make up for being a serial rapist.

The judge said she will make her decision by Sept. 29.

