Joey Votto to narrate Spongebob musical at The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds first baseman will narrate The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition at The...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman will narrate The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition at The Children's Theater of Cincinnati in October. (Staff illustration)(Staff images)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati is making a splash with its Spongebob musical, thanks to the casting of a Cincinnati Reds star.

Joey Votto will provide the voice for the “French narrator” in The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition. The production is kicking off the theater’s 2023-24 season.

A native of Canada, Votto is fluent in French.

Votto won’t be appearing when the musical is performed, but he is recording lines to be played for the live production.

“We are thankful to Joey Votto and his team for being a part of the 23-24 TCT season,” theater managing director Kim Kern said in a press release. “Our audiences will enjoy hearing a Cincinnati icon bring this character to life.”

The musical will be performed at Taft Theater. Public performances are scheduled for Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 20-22.

Performances for schools will be held Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 23.

