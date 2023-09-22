Contests
Keith Urban among headliners at 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest

Keith Urban will be one of the headliners at 2024′s Voices of America Country Music Fest.
Keith Urban will be one of the headliners at 2024′s Voices of America Country Music Fest.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) – Keith Urban will be one of the headliners at 2024′s Voices of America Country Music Fest.

Tyler Wogenstahl, the organizer of Southwest Ohio’s largest country music festival, will make the announcement this morning with Ken Baker at 8:40 on FOX19 NOW.

Wogenstahl says Urban will further cement the festival as a success in 2024.

Tickets are already on sale for next summer’s music fest.

It will be Aug. 9-11, 2024 at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Township.

