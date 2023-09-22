Safecracker facing new indictments in Clermont County

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An area safecracker was indicted for the fourth time on Thursday - this time in Clermont County.

Michael Carl Griffin, who was indicted three times in Hamilton County in August and September, was indicted again in Clermont County Common Pleas Court on 11 separate charges:

Four counts of safecracking

Four counts of breaking and entering

Two counts of theft

One count of grand theft

The indictment was related to crimes committed from Dec. 2022 through June 2023.

