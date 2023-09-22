Contests
Safecracker facing new indictments in Clermont County

A Cincinnati man was indicted for a third time on Wednesday for safecracking and other related charges.
By Candice Hare and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An area safecracker was indicted for the fourth time on Thursday - this time in Clermont County.

Michael Carl Griffin, who was indicted three times in Hamilton County in August and September, was indicted again in Clermont County Common Pleas Court on 11 separate charges:

  • Four counts of safecracking
  • Four counts of breaking and entering
  • Two counts of theft
  • One count of grand theft

The indictment was related to crimes committed from Dec. 2022 through June 2023.

