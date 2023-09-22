United Auto Workers president calls for strike at GM plant in West Chester

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX/AP) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain has called for workers at the GM plant in West Chester to strike.

Fain announced via livestream on the UAW International Facebook page that the strike will begin at noon today.

The union has expanded its strikes against automakers to 38 locations in 20 states, Fain said.

The UAW on Friday targeted distribution centers, not production plants.

The Ford Sharonville plant, however, is not among those going on strike at this time.

Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union’s demands during negotiations over the past week, said Shawn Fain.

“The UAW has announced that they will be doing strategic strikes, but right now Ford company in Sharonville, the UAW, has not been notified that we will be striking,” said Tod Turner, President of the UAW Union Local 863, last week.

While the workers still clocked in last Friday, they could go on strike at a later date because they are working without a contract, Turner said.

Thousands of autoworkers have already walked off the job at auto manufacturing plants across the country including UAW unions in Toledo.

The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.

The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.

The companies say they can’t afford to meet the union’s demands because they need to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

