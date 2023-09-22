Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

United Auto Workers president calls for strike at GM plant in West Chester

Several auto manufacturing plants have gone on strike after an agreement was not reached...
Several auto manufacturing plants have gone on strike after an agreement was not reached between UAW Union workers and the Big Three U.S. Automakers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX/AP) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain has called for workers at the GM plant in West Chester to strike.

Fain announced via livestream on the UAW International Facebook page that the strike will begin at noon today.

The union has expanded its strikes against automakers to 38 locations in 20 states, Fain said.

The UAW on Friday targeted distribution centers, not production plants.

The Ford Sharonville plant, however, is not among those going on strike at this time.

Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union’s demands during negotiations over the past week, said Shawn Fain.

“The UAW has announced that they will be doing strategic strikes, but right now Ford company in Sharonville, the UAW, has not been notified that we will be striking,” said Tod Turner, President of the UAW Union Local 863, last week.

While the workers still clocked in last Friday, they could go on strike at a later date because they are working without a contract, Turner said.

Thousands of autoworkers have already walked off the job at auto manufacturing plants across the country including UAW unions in Toledo.

The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.

The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.

The companies say they can’t afford to meet the union’s demands because they need to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Most Read

Noah Clifton
Grandson fantasized about killing grandparents for weeks, court docs say
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Court orders Lakota school board member Darbi Boddy to stay away from fellow board member
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
The Independence Police Department said the teacher was removed from school property for...
Northern Kentucky teacher escorted off school grounds, police say

Latest News

FC Cincinnati Captain Luciano Acosta has signed a contract extension through 2026, with an...
FC Cincinnati signs captain Luciano Acosta to long-term contract extension
A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Dearborn County
Umida Fozilova, 27, Bakhodir Isroilov, 27, Bakhromjon Isroilov, 22 and Mohmudov Qobil, 23, were...
4 arrested in kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel: court docs
First Alert Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update