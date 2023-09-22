WATCH: High-speed police chase ends in rollover crash

Contests
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man Lebanon police think cashed fake checks at several banks is also suspected of leading two police departments on a high-speed chase on the same day.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has video of the chase that police say led to 30-year-old Idris Jabbar’s arrest.

A man Lebanon police think cashed fake checks at several banks is also suspected of leading two police departments on a high-speed chase on the same day.

