WATCH: High-speed police chase ends in rollover crash
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man Lebanon police think cashed fake checks at several banks is also suspected of leading two police departments on a high-speed chase on the same day.
FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has video of the chase that police say led to 30-year-old Idris Jabbar’s arrest.
